Energy Watchdogs Claim Fraud and Corruption in Avangrid/PNM Merger

Energy watchdogs from across New Mexico have filed formal complaints against NM Attorney General Hector Balderas and an associate law firm– claiming potential fraud and corruption involving business arrangements between the two amongst the proposed Avangrid/PNM merger.

“The evidence represents millions of dollars of suspected misuse and abuse of tax-payer funds.”

That’s Meriel Nanasi. She’s with New Energy Economy in New Mexico, one of the groups who filed a complaint. She says that this comes on the heels of the Attorney General’s office's seemingly wishy-washy stance on the merger.

“The AG had experts who testified against the merger, detailing why the proposal fails to adequately protect New Mexican’s rights and the public interest," Nanasi said. "Then suddenly, the Attorney General changed his position.”

Nanasi says they are questioning the allocation of contracts and invoices that point to favorable treatment of a law firm headed by Hector Balderas’ associate– Marcus Rael.

In addition to New Energy Economy, complaints have also been filed by Indivisible Nob Hill, Renewable Taos, and Retake Our Democracy to the State Auditor, NM Ethics Commission, and the Disciplinary Board of the N.M. Supreme Court.

