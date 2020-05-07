Early Childhood Education and Care Department Offers Webinar Teaching Mindfulness Today at 1pm

Mindfulness Expert Bhanu Joy Harrison speaks about the brain science behind mindfulness and the importance of learning self regulation techniques during stressful times. Tune in to hear how it all works. Links and information are listed below to register for the webinar on this topic offered today at 1pm by the Early Childhood Education and Care Department.

ECECD Hosts Third Public Webinar for Parents and Caregivers of Young Children

Event Will Feature Bhanu Joy Harrison, Albuquerque-Based Clinical Social Worker and Expert in Body-Centered and Mindfulness-Based Trauma Resolution and Self-Regulation

Santa Fe - Today, the Early Childhood Education and Care Department announced the third in a series of Zoom-based presentations to support parents, families, and educators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, May 7, from 1 – 2 p.m., the public is invited to attend a webinar led by Bhanu Joy Harrison, LCSW, SEP. Harrison’s presentation will focus on simple techniques for emotional self-regulation during this unprecedented time.

Based in Albuquerque, Harrison offers mindfulness classes and trainings for individuals, psychotherapists, businesses, and other organizations. She also teaches trauma-informed mindfulness facilitation skills in the UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center’s Training in Mindfulness Facilitation program. More information about her approach can be found at www.choosingmindfulness.net/home.

English

May 7, 2020 1 PM Mountain Time

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m_5vz2N2Q-Gw7_oikUAE-g



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing login/call-in details.

Spanish

May 7, 2020 1 PM Mountain Time

Join via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/91343974132

Meeting ID: 913 4397 4132

Dial-In: 669-900-6833 or 253-215-8782

In the coming weeks, ECECD will host additional public events to support educators, parents, and families.