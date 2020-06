Communications Director of the Early Childhood Education and Care Department joins Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza to talk about the latest developments being made by the ECECD that are charting a new and revolutionary way forward for the state's children and economic future.

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/MONO_ECECD_Advisory_06162020.mp3

For more information on the ECECD, see link below:

https://www.newmexico.gov/early-childhood/