Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Emily Kaltenbach from the Drug Policy Alliance to examine the many ways the Drug War has in fact exacerbated the nation's drug problem, not solved it. Tune in to hear new solutions and different approaches that are changing the paradigm in how we view and deal with addiction and drug use.

For more information on the Drug Policy Alliance, see link below:

http://www.drugpolicy.org/