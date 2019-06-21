Dr. Terry Lynch Shifts the Paradigm in Mental Health from "Illness" to "Distress": Part Two

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza interviews Dr. Terry Lynch on his innovative approach in shifting the paradigm away from "mental illness" to "mental distress" and looking at the "rightness" behind the mental health challenges often termed "disorders". By looking at the rightness and legitimacy as well as lessons to be learned from what brings on these experiences-true healing can actually take place. After a lifetime in both medicine and mental health, he brings these two modalities together with scientific investigation to make our way out of everything ranging from "bi-polar", to "schizophrenia" to "OCD" and "anxiety". Not only has he helped many patients overcome their "diagnoses", but also heads a learning academy where he teaches and shares his cutting edge approach that is changing the paradigm on mental health. In Part Two of this interview, we discuss his philosphy as well as examine the scientific legitimacy of the DSM, The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

For more information on Dr. Terry Lynch, see links below:

https://doctorterrylynch.com/

https://doctorterrylynch.com/mental-health-academy/