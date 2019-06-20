Dr. Terry Lynch Shifts the Paradigm in Mental Health from "Illness" to "Distress": Part One

Changing the Paradigm in Mental Health from "Illness" to "Distress": Dr. Terry Lynch

KSFR Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with world renowned mental health expert Dr. Terry Lynch about the changing paradigm in mental health that is moving out of "Illness" and into "Distress". He reveals the medical and scientific history behind how the "the chemical imbalance", a once proposed hypothesis has become current urban myth. In Part Two, he takes an equally critical look at the scientific legitimacy behind the DSM, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders as well as offers a new more solution based way of looking at these experiences that paves the way for recovery across even the most extreme forms of mental states of being.

https://doctorterrylynch.com/