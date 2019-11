Executive Director of the International Society for Ethical Psychology and Psychiatry Dr. Chuck Ruby weighs in on the medical model definition of mental “illness “ as not only scientifically inaccurate but extremely harmful. (There may be some redundancy in Part Two as there was a recap included in the initial airing for those who might have missed Part One).

To find out more about ISEPP, see link below:

https://psychintegrity.org/about-us/