'Downwinders' To Hold Candlelight Vigil In Remembrance Of Trinity Test





Southern New Mexicans will hold their 12th candlelight vigil in Tularosa Saturday commemorating the 76th anniversary of the Trinity Test, and remembering the suffering and deaths they believe it caused. The test was history's first detonation of a nuclear device.

KSFR’s Dennis Carroll talks with Tina Cordova, co-founder of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium, about progress she and supporters have made in their quest for acknowledgement and justice.

Music: “Downwinders” by Carrizozo resident Paul Pino.