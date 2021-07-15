'Downwinders' To Hold Candlelight Vigil In Remembrance Of Trinity Test

By 57 minutes ago
  • The Associated Press


 


Southern New Mexicans will hold their 12th candlelight vigil in Tularosa Saturday commemorating the 76th anniversary of the Trinity Test, and remembering the suffering and deaths they believe it caused. The test was history's first detonation of a nuclear device.

KSFR’s Dennis Carroll talks with Tina Cordova, co-founder of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium, about progress she and supporters have made in their quest for acknowledgement and justice.

 

***

Music: “Downwinders” by Carrizozo resident Paul Pino.

 

Tags: 
Dennis Carroll
Tina Cordova
Trinity Test Site
Nuclear
Nuke
Atomic Age
Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium
Paul Pino
Southern New Mexico
vigil
candlelight
76th Anniversary
Trinity
Radiation
cancer
suffering
detonation
nuclear device
justice
legislation
lawmakers