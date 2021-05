With more time at home during the pandemic, more Americans than ever are turning to home gardening. But growing flowers in the Land of Enchantment isn't for the faint of heart. Weather, soil, water and insects are just a few of the challenges we face. KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with Lynn Payne, owner of Payne's nurseries, to learn about the do's and don'ts of flower gardening in Santa Fe.

An interview with Lynn Payne, owner of Payne's nurseries, about the perils and promises of growing flowers in Santa Fe.