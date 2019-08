KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge speaks with GEOS Institute Chief Scientist Dominick DellaSalla, the Co-editor and author of "The Ecological Importance of Mixed-Severity Fires:Nature's Phoenix" who's also giving a free lecture tonight in Santa Fe.

