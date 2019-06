Daniel J joins MK again to talk about the possibility of aliens on this planet. Do you know an alien? Are you an alien? Or are aliens our great spiritual teachers? What is the purpose of being on this planet, are we coming close to a full disclosure? Is Earth the place to learn lessons we need to evolve? And what are those lessons? Join us as we discuss the possibilities!

