Diane Noomin Brings Voice to #Metoo in Cartoon Form in "Drawing Power"

Wake Up Call Host MK Mendoza speaks with renowned cartoonist Diane Noomin who brings light to sexual harrassment and assault through the lens of a comic strip providing the most powerful vehicle yet to adequately bring voice to the many affected by this global epidemic where she provides faces, breadth and depth to the #metoo movement.

For more information on her book, see link below:

https://www.amazon.com/Drawing-Power-Violence-Harassment-Survival/dp/1419736191/ref=asc_df_1419736191/?tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=385651704947&hvpos=1o1&hvnetw=g&hvrand=10245748387666716196&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9030507&hvtargid=pla-811398126609&psc=1&tag=&ref=&adgrpid=82332312121&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvadid=385651704947&hvpos=1o1&hvnetw=g&hvrand=10245748387666716196&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9030507&hvtargid=pla-811398126609