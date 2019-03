How the National Popular Vote Bill emboldens it via state's decisions and how and why the electoral college is in desperate need of reform... a conversation between Dialogue from KSFR and Mr. Beat from YouTube with respective guests, George Weston and Mr. Beat

Guests George Weston from KSFR and Mr. Beat from YouTube join MK to talk about the Popular Vote Bill that's being voted in by legislatures across the country to increase the power of the popular vote. In addition, Mr. Beat generously shares his creative rendition of explaining the flaws in the current electoral college system and why it's in desperate need of repair.