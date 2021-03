Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Northern NM Sculptor and Artist Debra Fritts about the processes she has created in sculpture that mixes painting and breaks previous rules allowing greater creativity for all. And she talks about her process and how she came to sculpture as her primary artform.

For more information, see link below:

http://www.debrafrittsartist.com

https://siabiquiu.com/index.html

Home (theartshub.us)