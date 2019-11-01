Deborah Levy Comes to the Lensic Performing Arts Center

Deborah Levy, a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, writes fiction, plays, and poetry. Her work has been staged by the Royal Shakespeare Company, broadcast on the BBC, and translated widely across the world. The author of highly praised novels, including Hot Milk and Swimming Home (both Man Booker Prize finalists), The Unloved, and Billy and Girl; the acclaimed story collection Black Vodka; and part one of her working autobiography, Things I Don’t Want to Know, she lives in London. Her latest novel, The Man Who Saw Everything, has been long-listed for the 2019 Booker Prize which she will discuss at the Lensic. She joins MK Mendoza on Wake Up Call to discuss her living autobiography "The Cost of Living" and where she stands in the world of feminism.

