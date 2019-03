An Interview with Revolutionary Genius Daniel Mackler

Daniel Mackler is an outspoken critic of the current mental health care system. As a former insider, he gives his critique of what needs to change and why. His courageous and visionary genius inspires a way forward that empowers each of us to find our own inner resources and return to the the power of our own human community. He is now a filmmaker, lecturer, musician and world traveler with a strong and growing YouTube following.

http://www.wildtruth.net