Dancing on stilts? It may be easier than you think. Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with instructor Oriana Lee who teaches the class at Wise Fool New Mexico. It teaches all ages and is a fun family event where everyone can participate. You can start small or go as big as learning how to do acrobatics and aerial performances for those who want to get really advanced. To find out more you can check out their website at wisefoolnewmexico.org.

Dancing on Stilts? You Bet! Wise Fool New Mexico Makes It Easy