Current and Historical Oppression in the Mental Health System in Indian Country

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Dr. David Edward Walker, a liberation psychologist who looks back at the historical ties between mental hygeine, the eugenics movement and modern day psychology as it specifically relates to the history of the mental health system in Indian Country. From Native Americans housed in asylums as political prisoners at the turn of the century to the modern day link between today's diagnosis of ADHD and what was once called "feeble-mindedness", (a term born directly from the eugenics era) to looking at such actions as forced sterilization. He also highlights the modern day correlation between high youth suicide rates and anti-depressants known to cause everything from aggression, to suicidal ideation to increased risks for suicide in those under 18.

For more information on Dr. David Edward Walker, see link below:

http://davidedwardwalker.com/index.html

For more on the link between aggression, suicide and anti-depressants, see link below:

https://www.nhs.uk/news/mental-health/antidepressants-linked-to-suicide-and-aggression-in-teens/