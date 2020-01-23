Critics Argue "Pre-emption" at Federal Level Favors Industry Ties Hands of Local Governments

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Executive Director of the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund and Board Member of the Centre for Democratic and Environmental Rights, Thomas Allen Linzey about the role that federal "pre-emption" plays in favoring big industry and tying the hands of local governments. He speaks to how local governments can gain a greater voice and what's required to keep the power in the hands of local communities.

For more information, see link below:

https://celdf.org/