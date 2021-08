As businesses struggle to find employees, counselors offer jobs advice to older workers considering a return to the workplace.

Two employment advisers talk with KSFR's Dennis Carroll about ways workers can adjust to often frustrating and confusing changes at work sites after years of being home bodies.

Resources:

Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) program

Job Seeker Resource - National Older Worker Career Center

Job search resources for those aged 50+

Senior Community Service Employment Program