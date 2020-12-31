COVID-19 Vaccines Roll Out In New Mexico

Both nationally and here in New Mexico, the COVID-19 pandemic is raging. And health experts say the worst is yet to come. But in the midst of our despair, hope is arriving in the form of vaccines. In the beginning, we simply won't have enough doses for everyone. So who is first in line to receive the anti-COVID shots? And who makes that decision? KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with Dr. Tracie Collins, head of the New Mexico Department of Health, to find out the answers. To get in line for a COVID-19 vaccine, click on this link to pre-register and then click on "Schedule an appointment." https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org/

To order a free, at-home COVID-19 test, visit https://learn.vaulthealth.com/nm/