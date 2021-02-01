COVID-19 Vaccine Resistance--Who and Why?

By Mary Lou Cooper 26 minutes ago

COVID-19 shots
Credit Josh Bachman / New Mexico State University

Despite the fact that COVID-19 is ten times deadlier than the flu, a significant percentage of Americans refuse to get vaccinated.  This vaccine hesitancy is particularly troublesome because experts say that to put the brakes on the pandemic,  70-80 percent of us need either to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get the disease itself.   KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with experts at New Mexico State University and the University of Colorado-Denver to find out who the resisters are and why they reject the vaccine...at least for now.