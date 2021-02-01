COVID-19 Vaccine Resistance--Who and Why?

Despite the fact that COVID-19 is ten times deadlier than the flu, a significant percentage of Americans refuse to get vaccinated. This vaccine hesitancy is particularly troublesome because experts say that to put the brakes on the pandemic, 70-80 percent of us need either to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get the disease itself. KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with experts at New Mexico State University and the University of Colorado-Denver to find out who the resisters are and why they reject the vaccine...at least for now.