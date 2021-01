With the advent of the pandemic, COVID-19 tricksters are now swindling the federal government and stealing information from Medicare beneficiaries. KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talked with Medicare fraud agent Nenette Day to find out what consumers can do to protect themselves. To report COVID-related Medicare fraud, call 1-800-447-8477. Or click on https://oig.hhs.gov/fraud/report-fraud/index.asp or go to https://tips.fbi.gov/contact

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with Medicare fraud agent Nenette Day.