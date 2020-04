As COVID-19-induced closures have expanded and unemployment has increased, the demand on the hunger relief network has spiked. To respond to this need, The Food Depot in Santa Fe has organized large-scale drive through food distributions in Santa Fe and Rio Arriba Counties. KSFR’s News Director Tom Trowbridge spoke Wednesday (4/29/20) with The Food Depot’s Director of Marketing, Jill Dixon:

http://ksfrnews.libsyn.com/043020-thefooddepotcovid-19hungerspike