The second week of May is traditionally Bike Week in Santa Fe. But, with the massive societal disruption caused by COVID-19, local organizers have been grappling with how to maintain the spirit of the event, while respecting all-important social- distancing requirements. And so, under the banner of “#Ride-it-out-Santa-Fe,” Bike Month is here. KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge has this interview:

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/051220-BikeWeekMonth.mp3