Cornerstones Community Partnerships Highlight Villanueva Women Making History Today at 5:00

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Mareen Vozburgh from Cornerstones Community Partnerships about a historic tapestry being celebrated tonight, Friday 01/29/2021 via zoom at 5:00pm from their website.

The Villanueva Tapestry was created by 36 women stitchers to celebrate the Bicentennial of the United States in 1976. This 265-foot panorama of stitchery extends around the entire interior perimeter of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Villanueva, New Mexico. The Tapestry’s 41 panels depict the history of the Villanueva Valley from a time before human habitation to 1976. Each panel is framed by cactus rib. It is folk art at its most significant and has been compared to the legendary Bayeux Tapestry in France.

