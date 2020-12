Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza sits down with Caitlin Olsen, Owner of Coquette: The Artisanal Boutique Bakery to talk about her uniquely creative cakes for any and all occasions. Working and partnering with many local suppliers and distributors, she's taking cakes to new heights and offering special treats for the holiday season.

To find out more, see link below:

https://www.coquettecakes.com/