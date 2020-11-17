A Conversation with Famed Photographer David Michael Kennedy

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza sits down with David Michael Kennedy to talk about his life and journey toward becoming one of the nation's most renowned photographers and where he sees the future of photography. He also stands in support of the many Northern New Mexico artists making it through one of this county's most challenging times and joins Si Abiquiu, in providing them additional support and promotion during this time. Si Abiquiu is a charitable project of The Arts Hub which produces events to benefit Artists and the Arts. They create opportunities for artists to present and sell their work, as well as showcase and lecture on their varied art forms through on-line and event platforms.

To find out more about David Michael Kennedy, see link below: https://www.davidmichaelkennedy.com

To find out more about Si Abiquiu, see link below: https://siabiquiu.org