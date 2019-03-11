A Conversation with "The Conscience of Psychiatry": Legend Dr. Peter Breggin

An Interview with "The Conscience of Psychiatry", the legendary Dr. Peter Breggin

Peter R. Breggin MD is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist and former Consultant at NIMH and for the FAA. He is known as “The Conscience of Psychiatry” for his many decades of successful efforts to reform the mental health field. His work provides the foundation for modern criticism of psychiatric diagnoses and drugs, and it also leads the way in promoting more caring and effective therapies. His research and educational projects have brought about major changes in the FDA-approved Full Prescribing Information, or labels, for dozens of antipsychotic and antidepressant drugs. He continues to educate the public and professions about the tragic psychiatric drugging of America’s must vulnerable citizens including women, children, and the elderly.

Dr. Breggin’s earliest reform efforts in the 1970s brought an almost complete stop to lobotomy and psychosurgery in the Western World. Then in the 1990s, he and his wife Ginger prevented a federal eugenics project on the nation’s inner-city children. Both his anti-lobotomy and their anti-eugenics campaigns are described in his book co-authored with Ginger, The War Against Children of Color, as well as in many scientific articles.

Dr.Breggin has authored more than 70 scientific articles and more than twenty books, including medical books and bestsellers including: Talking Back to Prozac (with Ginger Breggin) and Toxic Psychiatry

For more information, see link below:

http://breggin.com