Cons in the time of COVID

COVID-19 is a field of dreams for those who wish to lie, cheat and steal on the backs of people who live in fear of this dreadful disease. Since March 2020, the Federal Trade Commission has logged in some 268,000 COVID-related complaints at a cost of almost 200 million dollars to victims. What are these COVID cons, how are they perpetrated and what can consumers do? KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talked with Amy Nofziger, Director of Fraud Victim Support at AARP, to find the answers. AARP is the nation's leading advocate for older Americans. If you've been a victim of a COVID scam, call the AARP Fraud Watch helpline at 877-908-3360. Or go to:

www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/helpline.html