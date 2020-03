New Mexico Democratic Congressman Ben Ray Luján, the U.S. House Assistant Speaker, recently introduced a package of legislative efforts to spur growth, innovation, and opportunities specifically for New Mexicans.

The “Innovate to Create” package will leverage New Mexico’s resources, including national laboratories and public libraries, to combat the brain drain by preparing the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders. KSFR's Tom Trowbridge discussed the package with Luján: