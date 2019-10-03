Confessions of A Cryptomillionaire and An Unlikely Escape from Corporate America

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speak with author and cryptomillionaire Dan Conway. At the start of his riveting memoir, Dan Conway is a brash young executive in a vast corporation, slogging his way up the ladder while struggling with depression and an addiction he thought he had defeated long ago. As he begins to realize that the mix of nightmarish bureaucracy and his unruly "flip side" have doomed any chance of success, Dan stumbles upon cryptocurrency, tumbling down the rabbit hole to discover a strange, anarchic, but captivating world. He decides to wager everything—his savings, his marriage, his family, his future—on the fledgling crypto, Ether.

To find out more about his book, see link below: https://www.amazon.com/Confessions-Crypto-Millionaire-Unlikely-Corporate-ebook/dp/B07VBS7Z5K