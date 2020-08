Concerned Citizens for Nuclear Safety Executive Director Joni Arends and Independent Community Activist Cindy Weehler express their concerns over developments at WIPP that could lead to what they call "Forever WIPP", meaning no deadline on when storage would end and the possibility of upcoming expansion of nuclear waste storage at WIPP. The deadline for public comment is August 11, 2020.

For more information on public comment and Concerned Citizens for Nuclear Safety, see link below:

http://nuclearactive.org/old-website/