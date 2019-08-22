Community Votes By Friday, August 23 May Win $25K for Literacy Project

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Debbie Maloney, founder of Book Kids Santa Fe, a non-profit organization helping bring literacy to children throughout New Mexico. As finalist in a national competition, votes from community members throughout the state can help the organization bring in $25,000 toward their foundation which provides new books for kids. Voting ends this Friday!

See link below to find out more about voting:

https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2023540

To read more about Book Kids Santa Fe, see link below:

https://bookkidssantafe.com/f/new-mexico-nonprofit-bookkids-asking-for-votes