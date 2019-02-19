Community Matters Executive Director/Show Host, Bill Smith talks hunger and food security in Northern New Mexico with Rebecca Baron Reese, a leading advocate from Mogrow Food Security Program, and Director of Development Jill Dixon of Santa Fe Food Depot. It is easy for food issues to be invisible amongst the New Mexican population. But, thanks to these organizations, many of the rural and surrounding areas, people are being fed. The Food Depot covers 26,000 square miles, and delivers 6.2 million lbs. of food and 430,000 meals every month by coordinating with numerous non-profits in the area. Mogrow was developed out of a conversation with the Santa Domingo and other pueblos and John Hopkins, which was to develop a mobile market. It is now furthering its distribution via other models to get food further out into the communities that include Pecos, Espanola, Santa Fe and Albuquerque to reach greater sustainability and impact.

Community Matters Talks Hunger and Food Insecurity in Northern New Mexico