Community Matters - October 20, 2021

Guest Karen Herman, Ph.D., co-founder and director of Sky Mountain Wild Horse Sanctuary, winner of Santa Fe Community Foundation's 2021 Piñon Award for Courageous Innovation, discusses her organization’s work. Karen is committed to achieving healthy wild horses, wildlife, and wild lands through humane efforts grounded in scientific and technological innovation. Sky Mountain Wild Horse Sanctuary works with tribal, federal, and state agencies for management of wild horses, and the Sanctuary is a refuge for a band of once-vulnerable mustangs who now roam free forever.