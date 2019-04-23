Community Matters: Census Count Translates to Resources and Representation

President and CEO of The Santa Fe Community Foundation Bill Smith is joined by Executive Director of New Mexico Voices for Children, James Jimenez. Together they discuss the importance of getting the count right on the 2020 census. New Mexico ranks among the highest in all the risk factors that lead to a miscount which can result in a high price to our citizens. They discuss the constitutional dictate laid out for all "persons" to be counted regardless of citizenship or voter registration and the financial cost to the state through the many services that will be affected if the count is not accurate. For instance, just a 1% miscount could equate to a $750,000 loss per year over the next 10 years. Affecting everything from food stamps, healthcare and education to adequate political representation and more, tune in to find out why this is a deeply important issue that matters to our communities.

For more information, see link:

https://www.santafecf.org/community-matters