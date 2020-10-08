Common Cause & ACLU Of New Mexico Team-Up On Voter Protection Effort

Just as voting began in New Mexico for Election 2020, Common Cause New Mexico is teaming up with the New Mexico American Civil Liberties Union to run a nonpartisan voter protection program to assist voters who encounter problems in voting, either by mail or in person.

The organizations will operate teams on the ground to field questions and staff a hotline for voters to report problems.

KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge spoke about the effort this week with Mario Jimenez, the campaign director with Common Cause New Mexico: