Christine Bustos Appointed Rio Arriba County Commissioner

Recently Rio Arriba County got a new Commissioner to replace Leo Jaramillo, who was elected to the State Legislature last fall. Governor Michele Lujan Grisham appointed lifelong Espanola resident Christine Bustos, who works as a private insurance agent. She’s also a well-known volunteer for events like the annual Electric Light Parade. She’ll serve as a commissioner for the remainder of Jaramillo’s two-year term.

Bustos champions a positive image of Espanola and Rio Arriba County, along with practical projects to help citizens. KSFR's Deborah Begel attended Bustos’s swearing-in ceremony on Zoom and later interviewed her.