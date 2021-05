Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Titania Jordan, CMO and Chief Parent Officer of Bark.us, an internet safety solution that helps parents and schools keep children safer across social media, text messaging, and email. They discuss the new documentary "Childhood 2.0" which examines the negative and dangerous effect social media is having not just on children but childhood itself.

Part One:

https://www.childhood2movie.com