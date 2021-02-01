Child Testimony Reform Bill Seeks to Prevent Children from Being Twice Victimized by Sexual Predator

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Advocate Eliza Sultan and Attorney General Hector Balderas about Senate Bill 36 otherwise known as the "Child Testimony Reform Bil". They discuss how it would help protect children who are sexually abused from being twice victimized, once by the predator's actions during the crime, second through the court system. There's only one hold up-it may violate the accuser's constitutional rights. In short it is a case of traumatizing child victims for horrific crimes already commited against them further or protecting the civil rights of the accused and sometimes convicted.

For more information, see link below:

https://nmlegis.gov/Legislation/Legislation?Chamber=S&LegType=B&LegNo=36&year=21