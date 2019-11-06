A Chat With N.M. Legislative Criminal Reform Co-Chair, Sen. Sander Rue

The most recent crime statistics show that New Mexico had a rate of 857 violent crimes and 34-hundred-and-20 property crimes per 100-thousand residents in 2018. When you compare New Mexico to the national numbers, well….it’s alarming.

Nationally there were about 369 violent crimes and 22-hundred property crimes, per 100-thousand population.

KSFR's Tom Trowbridge discussed the crime issue and what’s being done by state lawmakers on it with State Senator Sander Rue. A Republican, Rue represents Senate District 23 in Albuquerque:

