Cannabis Regulator Whistleblower Complaint & 1st Ever Redistricting Proposal Vote

By 29 minutes ago
Time's a ticking until New Mexico can finally start the recreational sale of cannabis next year, but the sole regulator behind the budding industry is already under fire from several of its employees.

For this week’s deep dive into New Mexico’s political world, KSFR's Interim News Director Bryce Dix is joined by New Mexico Political Report journalist and Growing Forward podcast host Andy Lyman to discuss his reporting on a new development in an existing lawsuit against the Regulation and Licensing Department and the Cannabis Control Division that now alleges the department violated the state’s Whistleblower Protection Act.  

The two also point out that this week will mark the first time in New Mexico’s history that a commission will vote on redistricting proposals from the newly formed Citizen Redistricting Committee. 

And to wrap up, Andy Lyman gives us a little tease of what he’s doing on the latest episode of Growing Forward that went live on Tuesday.  

Read more of Andy Lyman’s reporting here.

Bryce Dix can be reached on Twitter @brycemdix and Andy Lyman @Anjreu

 

