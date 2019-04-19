Camp Corazones: Where Childhood Isn't a Priviledge-Part One

Camp Corazones is a refuge for children of families dealing with not just the complication of HIV/AIDS, but its remaining stigma. The ravages of stigma afflict many families who still suffer in silence, and render their innocent children the most victimized. Too many suffer a social isolation no child should have to experience. No child should be left to feel this alone.

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Founder and Executive Director, Jewel Cabeza de Vaca about Camp Corazones, one of three camps in the entire United States that allows these children and others afflicted by illness four days out of the year, to experience normal childhood, unriddled with shame. It is an entirely volunteer run organization and partners with the Girls and Boys Club as well as The National Guard to bring those children whose families are impacted by HIV/AID happy memories of childhood and a place to belong. In Part One of this series, Jewel takes us back in time to the Northern New Mexico communities initially afflicted by AIDS. She watched as families split apart and grandmother's attempted to comfort sons returning home for help, where even funerals went unattended by those withdrawing in fear. Her history is rich and her stories moving in translating the impacts of dealing with what might be best described as a modern day version of leprosy. Don't miss this important story and Part Two where we delve into the effects of the stigma of this disease that remains today on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 8:30-9:00am.

http://www.kids-camp.org/index.html