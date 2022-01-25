Bureau of Land Management investigating damages to petroglyphs west of Santa Fe

Federal officials with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are currently investigating spray-painted graffiti and other damages done to petroglyphs that date back thousands of years at a site west of Santa Fe.

A spokeswoman with the BLM said the damage to La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs likely occurred on January 18th.

The agency field office in Taos ordered supplies to try and remove the paint, but said the long-term effects are unknown.

According to a news release, those convicted of damaging cultural sites face penalties of up to two years in prison and $20,000 per charge under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act.