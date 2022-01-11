Budget Proposals Please State Rep. Andrea Romero

Santa Fe State Representative Andrea Romero (D-46) says she is thrilled with the budget proposals set forth by both Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislative Finance Committee.

The budgets of the governor and legislature both propose big increases in spending for public education and safety.

Both plans increase the budget by about one-billion dollars from the current year thanks to a hike in state revenues of almost one-point-six billion dollars.

Romero says it gives the legislature the capital to get many things accomplished.

“We’re so grateful to be able to expand the budget," she said. "It’s so exciting to be able to invest into the many programs from inception but also things we need to invest in around the state. We’ve talked about broadband, roads, bridges, all of the above.”

Both sides will begin to negotiate their differences beginning next week when the 30-day legislative session begins.

There are proposals to dramatically increase broadband access in New Mexico’s rural areas and spending to relieve the state’s affordable housing problems.