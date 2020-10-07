Brookings rates states on ease of voting by mail

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with Brookings Institution expert Elaine Kamarck about the ease of voting by mail in the 2020 general election.

Although some politicians allege that voting by mail is susceptible to fraud and error, many experts, including the Brookings Institution’s Elaine Kamarck, assert that the safest and most secure way to vote in a pandemic is by mail. Kamarck, with the help of several Harvard students, recently conducted a pandemic election preparedness survey in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The result was a state-by-state scorecard on how easy it is or isn’t to vote by mail in the 2020 general election.

For more information, click on this link. https://www.brookings.edu/research/voting-by-mail-in-a-pandemic-a-state-by-state-scorecard/