Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with two authors who have come together as friends and professionals to bring light to a unique way to create more positive role models for boys and men through "The Book of Dares: 100 Ways for Boys to Be Kind, Bold, and Brave." Their goal is to create a "Call to Men" and work toward ending all forms of violence and discrimination against women and girls.

For more information, see link below: 

https://shop.collectedworksbookstore.com/book/9780593302989

https://www.acalltomen.org/about/team/ted-bunch/