Black Activist Counters Rubber Bullets with Freedom Songs and Right to be Unapologetically Black

As tens of thousands of protesters make their way onto the streets across the country in opposition to police brutality in the largest civil rights battle since Martin Luther King, Activist and Artist Jonathon Lykes brings voice to his people's movement through song, pride and determination for the right to be unapologetically black. Tune in to hear the importance of the message this movement is sending and its resolution to stay the course until change is made which is already happening. Jonathon Lykes, Executive Director and Founder of Liberationhouse.org is part of a revolutionary change that is liberating not just his own community's house, but the nation's one.

