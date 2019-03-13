Bipartisan Criminal Justice Reform That’s Just Smart

Criminal Reform That's Just Smart and Getting an 80%+ Approval Rating from Democrats and Republicans

Justice Action Network (JAN) is the first and largest 501(c)4 organization in the country to bring together progressive and conservative partners and collaborate with law enforcement, business, civil rights, victims’ rights, and faith-based groups to make our justice system more effective and cost-efficient.

JAN is comprised of national and state partners spanning the ideological spectrum, including Center for American Progress, Veterans Defense Project, FreedomWorks, and Right on Crime. Jenna Moll, Deputy Director oversees policy development and legislative strategy and shares their vision with us and a strategy that’s garnering 80%+ approval ratings from voters on both sides of the aisle. For more information, see link below:http://www.justiceactionnetwork.org